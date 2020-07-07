BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Marysville woman has been arrested on suspicion of trafficking an underage girl for sex in Butte County, detectives say.

The investigation started back on June 16, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, when a man reported that a woman working as a prostitute had stolen his gun. Detectives identified the woman as 25-year-old Marysville resident Zydia Saunders.

Working undercover, a detective started communicating with Saunders to arrange a meeting. Saunders allegedly asked the undercover John if they wanted “two girls” for their rendezvous.

A meetup was scheduled at a local motel for July 2. Saunders and an underage girl were soon contacted by undercover detectives.

Saunders, now under arrest, reportedly admitted to detectives that she had brought the girl to the motel to be prostituted. She also admitted that she had brought the girl to at least three other meetings with Johns.

Saunders has since been booked into Butte County Jail and is facing numerous pimping charges. Her bail has been set at $300,000.

The girl is now in the custody of Butte County Children Services.