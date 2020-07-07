SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are now working to remove the Christopher Columbus statue inside the California State Capitol building on Tuesday.

CBS13 learned about the planned removal on Monday after a public CHP permit was filed for a “remodel” of the spot where the statue stands.

Work crews could be seen outside the Capitol on Tuesday morning. With the statue weighing four tons of marble and granite, it will take a team of people and a crane several hours.

Columbus’ Last Appeal of Queen Isabella Statue being removed from the State Capitol this morning. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/gb5qa39JfU — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) July 7, 2020

The formal removal would come just days after demonstrators tore the Father Junipero Serra statue down in the Capitol garden and vandalized the El Soldado statue also on the Capitol grounds.

Scrutiny of historic statues and their place in civic pride intensified following the George Floyd protests. The Capitol’s Columbus statue is the only one Democratic-led legislators announced would be legally removed. A group of Republican legislators sent a letter to the Joint Rules Committee requesting the statue be allowed to stay.

The Columbus statue will be moved to an undisclosed location.