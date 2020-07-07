SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — One person is dead and another has major injuries after a small plane crashed in South Lake Tahoe, according to CHP.

CHP said in a Facebook post that an aircraft went down near Rainbow Road and Highway 89 in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon. Officers are assisting the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, crashed under unknown circumstances two miles southwest of Lake Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

There are no road closures at this time.

The people involved in the crash have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.