LODI (CBS13) — Three people were arrested Tuesday on attempted homicide charges after allegedly stabbing and beating a man with a table leg, Lodi Police said.

Police say officers found the 45-year-old victim Monday in the 800 block of Rutledge Drive. On top of the assault, police say the suspects stole the victim’s wallet and cellphone. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

On Tuesday, Lodi Police served a search warrant for a property in the 3200 block of Village Drive in Ione. They found the three suspects, 35-year-old Steven Ianni, 24-year-old Quentin Mabrey, and 28-year-old Preston Mabrey, hiding in a ravine behind the property.

All three suspects were arrested on attempted homicide and robbery charges.