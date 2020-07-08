SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California National Guard is stepping up to keep several testing sites in Sacramento open — at least temporarily.

As CBS13 has previously reported, five community-based testing sites were shut down because of a lack of testing materials.

Guard members will operate four of the sites on different days starting next week. Patients who had appointments canceled will get priority. The guard will assess each site to see if they need to be open beyond next week.

The following is the schedule for testing next week:

Tuesday, July 14 – Natomas Unified School District​ (1931 Arena Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95934​)

Wednesday, July 15 – Robertson Community Center (3525 Norwood Avenue)​​

Thursday, July 16 – La Familia’s Maple Neighborhood Center (3301 37th Ave, Room 7 – park on 36th Ave)

Friday, July 17 – S​outh Sacramento Christian Center (7710 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95823 – This site will also service clients from Tetteh Pediatric Health)

Additionally, testing will be available at the Valley-Hi Library on Imagination Parkway in Elk Grove on Thursday, starting at 7:30 a.m. Testing is first come, first served at this location.