Flyers Promoting Known White Nationalist Blog Plastered Around Placerville
Several business owners in downtown Placerville were shocked Tuesday to find flyers plastered on storefronts in area, promoting a known white nationalist extremist blog and podcast.
Newsom Hopes California Schools Won't Be Delayed By Virus
Surging coronavirus cases in California prompted a warning on Wednesday from the nation's most populous county of a possible delay to classroom instruction in public schools next month — a setback Gov. Gavin Newsom said he hopes to avoid by convincing more people to wear face coverings and stay away from gatherings.
Lawsuit Claims Guards Knelt On Neck Of Golden 1 Center Trespassing Suspect Who Later Died
A new lawsuit claims that the man who died last year after having a medical emergency while allegedly trespassing inside the Golden 1 Center had a security guard kneel on his neck for several minutes.
Yolo County Reports No Staffed ICU Beds Available As Of Wednesday, Lands On Coronavirus Watch List
Several more California counties have been put on the state’s watch list as the coronavirus case rate continues to rise.
Wednesday Weather Forecast - July 8, 2020
The latest weather forecast.
10 hours ago
'Every Hole Is Memorable,' Says Mark Immelman On Muirfield Village, Site Of Workday Charity Open
The Workday Charity Open begins the PGA Tour's two-week stay at Muirfield Village Golf Club with another stellar field.
Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile: Jack Nicklaus's 'Total Vision'
Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite.
Turf Battle: Hughson Leaders Make Baseball Field Unplayable After Bay Area Teams Seen Playing
Summer baseball is on pause in California since coronavirus hit but that didn’t stop a couple of Bay Area teams from traveling all the way to Stanislaus County to play ball.
49ers Sign Cornerback Jamar Taylor To One-Year Contract
The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Jamar Taylor to a one-year contract.
20 minutes ago
State Report On Sacramento Police Released
The state's recommendations are aimed at strengthening the department's policies and building public trust.
22 minutes ago
Selfie-Seekers Ignore Signs To Take Pictures In Sunflower Fields
Solano County has become a destination for some photographers trying to capture the right shot of sunflowers. Each year farmers say there are more and more and that presents an issue during the COVID-19 crisis.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
7/8/20 PM Digi-Cast
Staying very warm!
2 hours ago
