Flyers Promoting Known White Nationalist Blog Plastered Around PlacervilleSeveral business owners in downtown Placerville were shocked Tuesday to find flyers plastered on storefronts in area, promoting a known white nationalist extremist blog and podcast.

Newsom Hopes California Schools Won't Be Delayed By VirusSurging coronavirus cases in California prompted a warning on Wednesday from the nation's most populous county of a possible delay to classroom instruction in public schools next month — a setback Gov. Gavin Newsom said he hopes to avoid by convincing more people to wear face coverings and stay away from gatherings.

Lawsuit Claims Guards Knelt On Neck Of Golden 1 Center Trespassing Suspect Who Later DiedA new lawsuit claims that the man who died last year after having a medical emergency while allegedly trespassing inside the Golden 1 Center had a security guard kneel on his neck for several minutes.

Yolo County Reports No Staffed ICU Beds Available As Of Wednesday, Lands On Coronavirus Watch ListSeveral more California counties have been put on the state’s watch list as the coronavirus case rate continues to rise.