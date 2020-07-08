NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives have made an arrest in the 2019 killing of a homeless man in Nevada County.

The sheriff’s office says 30-year-old Nathan Alwin went missing back in March 2019. A transient who previously lived in Oregon and Utah, detectives say Alwin had been living in Nevada County for several months before his disappearance.

Back in April, detectives say information led them to possible homicide scene at a rural property along the 11000 block of Lime Kiln Road, several miles south of Grass Valley.

A search warrant was soon obtained and crime scene investigators started processing the scene. Human remains were then discovered.

With the help of the Chico State Human Identification Laboratory and the California Department of Justice DNA Laboratory, the remains were found to be from Alwin.

Detectives have since identified 42-year-old Grass Valley man Aaron Sullivan as a suspect in Alwin’s death. Sullivan was already in custody on an unrelated charge. On Wednesday, a charge of homicide was added.

No other information about the case, including any possible motive for the killing and how Alwin died, has not been released at this point.