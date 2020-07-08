SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – In the wake of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Wednesday it would be closing its boat ramp.

The move comes after city officials observed what is says is a significant increase in visits to the Lake Tahoe basin in recent weeks and an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The priority of the safety of our residents, visitors, and staff always comes first,” said City Manager Joe Irvin, “While we’d like to keep them open, this move is being taken out of an abundance of caution.”

Staff has been manning the The Lakeview Commons at El Dorado Beach boat ramp for weeks, including over the holiday weekend. That’s when officials say they saw an influx of people in the water during the week of July 4th.

“Our staff has taken all the necessary precautions including wearing proper protective equipment and using the proper sanitizing methods to stay safe, but at this time we feel we need to do more,” said Irvin.