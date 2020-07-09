DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Firefighters are investigating a fire that burned at least one structure and several outbuildings in Del Paso Heights.
The two-alarm fire happened on the 1200 block of Nogales Street Thursday evening and also burned an RV and personal belongings in the yard of the property.
Sacramento Fire says no injuries were reported.
Firefighters will remain on the scene for at least an hour to put out the remaining hotspots.
