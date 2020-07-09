WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A California prisoner has died after he was beaten by other inmates, authorities said Thursday.

Jose Mendoza, 33, was attacked Wednesday night by two other inmates at Wasco State Prison. He fell down, hit his head and lost consciousness and died about 40 minutes later despite efforts to revive him, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Mendoza, from Los Angeles County, was sent to the prison in the San Joaquin Valley on Feb. 5 to serve a 16-month sentence for being a felon or addict in possession of a gun, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the attack.

The prison provides short-term housing along with minimum- and medium-security facilities. It has more than 2,600 inmates.