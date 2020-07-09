SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man sought by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and suspected of a hit-and-run in Sacramento was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit and being discovered as an unregistered sex offender, authorities announced on Thursday.

Sutter County authorities said they were assisted by the Sacramento County Sherrif’s Department in searching on Monday for the suspect, George Lloyd, who was being sought in connection to a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Sacramento.

A traffic stop was attempted shortly after 4 p.m. on Lloyd, who was spotted speeding northbound on Garden Highway just north of Verona Marina, authorities said.

Deputies said Lloyd eventually yielded on Garden Highway, south of Sankey Road, and was taken into custody.

Sutter County authorities said Lloyd was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges relating to the pursuit and failing to register as a sex offender.