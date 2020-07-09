Comments
SMARTSVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Yuba County that is threatening a structure.
The incident is happening along Smartsville Road.
CAL FIRE firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire with immediate structure threat on Smartsville Road in Smaetsville. Air resources on order. pic.twitter.com/366X7QiYfb
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 9, 2020
It’s unclear how much vegetation has burned so far, but Cal Fire says air resources are responding.
No other information was available.