Fans In The Stands At Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox GamesThe Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are welcoming a limited number of fans back despite the area not being approved for phase 4 reopening.

8 hours ago

Teen Saved By Cellphone After Father Killed In WildernessCal OES and AT&T were able to ping the teen's phone, even after it ran out of battery power.

8 hours ago

Tahoe COVID-19 Cases Spike As Tourist Flood InCoronavirus cases are spiking in South Lake Tahoe. It’s the biggest problem area for El Dorado County right now.

9 hours ago

Lawsuit Claims Guards Knelt On Neck Of Golden 1 Center Trespassing SuspectA new lawsuit claims that the man who died last year after having a medical emergency while allegedly trespassing inside the Golden 1 Center had a security guard kneel on his neck for several minutes.

9 hours ago

Darrell Steinberg Makes Strong Mayor PushSacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is looking to increase his hiring and firing powers at city hall.

9 hours ago