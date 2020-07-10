SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With plenty of hot weather here to stay, don’t expect to cool off at Cal Expo as Raging Waters says it’s canceling its 2020 season.

The water park announced on Thursday they don’t believe they will be able to implement the necessary changes in time to even open for a shortened season. They also say they did not want to risk health and safety for staff or visitors.

Season passes and tickets have been extended to 2021 automatically, the water park says.

Seasonal employees are being offered job opportunities at some of the company’s sister parks, including Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin. Raging Waters says they are paying for employee transportation, housing and on the job training through Labor Day weekend.