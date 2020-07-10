Comments
TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — Anyone who lives near Lake Tahoe has probably had some type of encounter with a bear at one point or another – and that includes our new neighbor Helen Mirren.
In a recent interview on Marc Maron’s podcast, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she and her husband moved to the Tahoe area about six months before the coronavirus lockdown began.
Mirren then talked about one recent incident where she came face to face with a bear in her garden.
She believes the bear was trying to eat bird food. Mirren said she managed to scare it off by shouting “bad bear!”
The English actor’s Instagram page has several recent posts showing glimpses of her life up in the Sierra.