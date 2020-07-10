Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police busted an illegal gambling room at an office space and arrested a 61-year-old woman Thursday.
Police say they received a tip about suspicious activity in the small office at 614 Scenic Drive. Officers discovered the illegal gambling room in the #203 space.
The Crime Reduction Team entered the business on a search warrant Thursday afternoon and reportedly found two women inside with five pay-to-play acade-type games. One of the women was questioned and released while 61-year-old Kimberly Flammini was charged with owning and operating a gambling machine and possession of meth.
She was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.