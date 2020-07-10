PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A once-a-week drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds on July 14.

The testing site will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on each following Tuesday until further notice.

Online pre-registration is required and testing will be done by appointment only. Both symptomatic and asymptomatic El Dorado County residents over 18 are eligible to be tested. Testing is free and insurance is not necessary.

The El Dorado County Fairgrounds is located at 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville.

A second testing site in the county is already up and running at Lake Tahoe Community College located at 1 College Drive in South Lake Tahoe.

This testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (it is closed from noon to 1 p.m.) on Tuesdays through Saturdays. The site is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Children and adults of all ages living in El Dorado, Alpine and Nevada counties are eligible for testing at no cost. Multiple tests can also be done at no cost.

Appointments can be made and insurance is not required.