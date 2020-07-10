  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters say an early morning fire at a pallet yard went to four-alarms on Friday.

The scene is along the 1700 block of Reliance Street in Modesto.

The fire was still smoldering through the morning hours.

Modesto Fire says the incident, which started just before 3:30 a.m., prompted a four-alarm response. Firefighters from Modesto, Ceres, Turlock and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the yard, officials say.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

Crews remain at the scene through the early morning hours as the fire smolders.

Comments

Leave a Reply