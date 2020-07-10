Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters say an early morning fire at a pallet yard went to four-alarms on Friday.
The scene is along the 1700 block of Reliance Street in Modesto.
Modesto Fire says the incident, which started just before 3:30 a.m., prompted a four-alarm response. Firefighters from Modesto, Ceres, Turlock and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the yard, officials say.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Crews remain at the scene through the early morning hours as the fire smolders.