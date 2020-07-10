SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Coronavirus and public health restrictions are forcing Sacramento to keep most of its pools closed.

“There’s no other pools around here that’s open,” Alacya Siler from Sacramento said.

Sacramento has 12 public pools and not even half are being used, but the lack of cool down spots this summer could be the least of California’s problems. Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California have all seen a recent surge in coronavirus numbers and the heat could make that worse.

So it’s natural for Californians like Mariangelina Martinez to escape indoors.

“Like you have the air conditioner like right next to you and you don’t really have to do much to stay cool,” Martinez said.

But relying on the air conditioner is risky. A study published by Harvard Medical School asks the question: can the COVID-19 virus spread through air conditioning?

Though the A/C itself is unlikely to spread the coronavirus, the study says you’re much more likely to inhale the virus indoors. If you must be inside with others, the best option is to “…increase air circulation by keeping the windows open as much as possible.”

“So that the air inside is a little bit more like the air outside and that will reduce whatever risk there is,” said Gary Rosenblum, who handles Sacramento State’s risk management team.

Rosenblum says using fans to cool off could also be an issue if you’re in a space with people from outside of your household.

“If there’s a fan behind a person who is infectious and they are releasing particles from their mouth, those particles get into the air and the fan behind them will blow those bark particles a lot further than six feet,” Rosenblum said.

So if you can stay outside, that’s likely the safest option.