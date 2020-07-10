WOODLAND (CBS13) — Investigators are asking for help in finding a man who allegedly got into a Woodland home and inappropriately touched a woman while she was sleeping inside.

Woodland police say the incident was reported to them early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video of the man started circulating around community groups in Woodland. Police say they have fielded several tips and have now identified the suspect as 36-year-old Woodland resident Lot Guerra.

Investigators say they’ve linked Guerra to another similar incident back in December 2019.

A warrant has now been issued for Guerra’s arrest, but he has yet to be taken into custody. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to contact detectives at (530) 661-7851.