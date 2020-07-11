Busy Day For Firefighters, Battling Six Different Fires In VacavilleIt was a busy Saturday for Vacaville and Solano County area firefighters who battled six different fires off of the I-80 interchange and the 505.

Armed Suspect Spotted Looking Into Cars In Stockton, Deputies SayDeputies arrested an armed suspect accused of going through a Stockton neighborhood and looking into multiple vehicles, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday.

Trump Seen Wearing Face Mask In Public For First TimePresident Trump on Saturday was seen wearing a face mask for the first time in public while touring Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Mr. Trump has long resisted wearing a face mask despite the recommendations of the White House, but he recently said he's "all for masks."

Highly Rated Woodland Nursing Home Hit Hard By CoronavirusA Woodland nursing home hit hard by a deadly coronavirus outbreak is a highly rated facility. But even with a good track record, it wasn't prepared to combat the coronavirus when it arrived.