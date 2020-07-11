STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies arrested an armed suspect accused of going through a Stockton neighborhood and looking into multiple vehicles, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said they received reports just after 5 a.m. Saturday of suspicious man – identified later as Urbano Rosales, 35 – in the 2100 block of Del Rio Drive.
Callers reported that Rosales was going in and out of yards and peeking into vehicles. One of the callers told deputies Rosales pointed a metal object at him when asked to leave the area.
Rosales was located in the area hiding behind a car and taken into custody.
Deputies said that when Rosales was asked where his firearm was, he told law enforcement it was in his pant pocket.
Rosales was booked into the San Joaquin County jail and faces various weapons charges.