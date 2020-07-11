DAVIS (CBS13) – Paesanos in Davis has temporarily shut their doors after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurant announced on Friday.

The Italian restaurant located on G Street said the employee was not in the restaurant for at least 12 days prior to the announcement as a precaution and as been in quarantine at home.

Paesanos said the closure is only for the weekend with plans to open back up on Monday, July 13. Deep cleaning and sanitation efforts will be conducted during the closure. Customers will only have access to outdoor dining and takeout.

Once the restaurant reopens, employees will continue to have their temperatures checked prior to their shifts.

Paesanos in midtown Sacramento temporarily closed at the end of June because an employee at that establishment also tested positive for the virus.