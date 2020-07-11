OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – A man arrested in Olivehurst early Friday is accused of attempting to run over a woman and stealing her purse after assaulting her, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Dechunn Thomas, 46, was booked into the Yuba County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bail and faces charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence assault, child endangerment, and obstructing an investigation.

Authorities said deputies responded at around 5 a.m. to the Rio Inn on N. Beale Road for reports of the situation. Thomas fled the area before deputies’ arrival but was located driving and approaching his home in the 5600 block of Arboga Road about 15 minutes later.

Investigators said they ordered Thomas to stop, which prompted him to get out of the vehicle and run into his home.

After about 45 minutes, Thomas exited the home and was taken into custody.

Authorities said children were present in the home at the time of the incident and that they were concerned for the children’s welfare.

Video of Thomas recorded by a woman at the residence was taken as evidence of his actions, the sheriff’s department said.

It was not said whether the suspect and victim were known to each other.