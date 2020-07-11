Trump Seen Wearing Face Mask In Public For First TimePresident Trump on Saturday was seen wearing a face mask for the first time in public while touring Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Mr. Trump has long resisted wearing a face mask despite the recommendations of the White House, but he recently said he's "all for masks."

Highly Rated Woodland Nursing Home Hit Hard By CoronavirusA Woodland nursing home hit hard by a deadly coronavirus outbreak is a highly rated facility. But even with a good track record, it wasn't prepared to combat the coronavirus when it arrived.

Multiple Fires Burning Along I-505 Near VacavilleSeveral fires are burning along Interstate 505 and threatening structures in Vacaville on Saturday, according to the Vacaville Fire Department.

Sacramento Demonstrators Demand Justice For Murdered Foot Hood Soldier Vanessa GuillenA march Saturday morning in Sacramento was organized to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen, the soldier whose remains were found in June after she went missing in Fort Hood, Texas, for more than two months.