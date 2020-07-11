Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Several fires are burning along Interstate 505 and threatening structures in Vacaville on Saturday, according to the Vacaville Fire Department.
Fire Chief Kris Concepcion said the fires are burning in the areas of Nut Tree Road and Vaca Valley Parkway.
Concepcion said fires are burning on both sides of the freeway and the 505 is closed in the area. No injuries have been reported.
