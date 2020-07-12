SAN QUENTIN (CBS13) – Two more prisoners of San Quentin State Prison died Saturday from complications related to the coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on Sunday.

The identities of the individuals were not released, but officials said they died at outside hospitals. As of Sunday, at least nine coronavirus-related deaths among inmates have been reported at San Quentin.

As of this weekend, over 2,100 inmates and staff at San Quentin have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to data from the CDCR website.

The CDCR data shows that there are 1,469 active inmate cases at San Quentin as of Sunday, accounting for more than half of the state’s active COVID-19 cases among CDCR inmates.

The active total also accounts for over one-third of the facility’s total inmate population – the CDCR said the prison’s population was reduced to just under 3,500 at the end of June to promote crowding and better social distancing.

Since the start of the outbreak, there have been nearly 6,200 confirmed cases in CDCR facilities with over 2,300 active cases among the incarcerated population in those facilities.