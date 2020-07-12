Buster Posey Opts Out Of Playing For SF Giants In Coronavirus-Shortened 2020 SeasonBuster Posey of the San Francisco Giants announced he plans to opt out of playing in the upcoming 2020 baseball season, which has been shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Is There Going To Be Opening Day?’ Asks CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'DonnellMLB opening day is scheduled for July 23, but some question whether the A's and Giants' regular season will actually start.

Fall Community College Sports In California Moved To Spring Due To PandemicThe California Community College Athletic Association has moved all fall sports, including football, to the spring.

‘The A’s Are Loaded Top To Bottom,’ Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O’DonnellCBS San Francisco's Dennis O’Donnell looks at the A's and Giants' chances against the AL and NL West in a 60-game season.