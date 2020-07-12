“The fire was initially engaged by ship’s company, the Naval base San Diego activated their emergency operation center to alert level 3,” Sobeck said.
It was a situation that would rattle any parent.
“My whole day I’ve been kind of on edge just because she’s still close. She’s still there,” Moe said.
A total of 17 sailors and four civilians were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Moe said she also has an eerie feeling about the fire, seeing as she visited her daughter before the fire and brought home some cherish items that were onboard.
“She had a sailors cap that was signed by every single recruit in her division,” Moe said. “That’s something that’s really important to me and to her as well.”
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Moe said she knows what’s she grateful for tonight and what she’ll do when she sees her daughter again.
“Definitely say an extra prayer tonight because somebody was watching over that whole ship,” Moe said. “I’m just counting my blessings that’s for sure and when I see her – just an extra squeeze, you know? Hold her a little bit extra longer the next time.”
The Navy hasn’t said how much damage was caused by the fire. Moe says she’s proud of her daughter and the other sailors on board for handling themselves as the fire raged on.