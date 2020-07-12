Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian is dead and the search is on for the suspect after a hit-and-run that occurred in North Sacramento on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The Sacramento Police Department said the deadly collision happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. in the area of Northgate Boulevard and West El Camino Avenue.
The victim, a male adult, was located with major injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity was not released.
Authorities said the vehicle fled the scene after striking the victim. A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.
No further details were released.
Stay with CBS13 for more updates on this story.