STOCKTON (CBS13) – A big rig that caught fire on Interstate 5 caused multiple lane closures in Stockton on Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol announced.
The CHP said the big rig caught fire shortly before 6 p.m. along northbound I-5 between Monte Diablo Avenue and March Lane.
The driver was able to escape the vehicle uninjured and no other cars were involved.
Authorities said the number 2, 3 and 4 lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed as on-scene personnel continues to mop up and remove the big rig from the highway.
Lane closures are to be expected to be in effect for up to four hours from the time of the fire, the CHP said shortly before 7:30 p.m.
