TURLOCK (CBS13) – At least one person is dead after a structure caught fire in Turlock early Sunday morning, the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit announced.
Stanislaus Regional FIU said the fire happened before dawn along N. Prairie Flower Road.
The agency said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the recovery of the body. The victim’s identity was not released.
No other injuries were reported.
Stanislaus Regional FIU said the origin and cause of the deadly fire are under investigation.