SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Alcoholic Beverage Control officials say five Sacramento-area restaurants were among those cited for continuing to allow indoor dining over the Fourth of July weekend.

ABC was directed to visit dozens of locations from July 3-5 to check and see if health orders due to the coronavirus were being enforced.

Statewide, a total of 5,822 businesses were contacted by ABC agents. Of those, 52 were issued citations.

The following Sacramento-area businesses were issued citations for allowing indoor dining: El Burrito Taqueria on Natomas Boulevard in Sacramento, La Fiesta Taqueria on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights, Clubhouse Bar & Grill on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael, Players Sports Pub & Grill on Sunrise Boulevard in Fair Oaks, and Taqueria Garibaldi on Howe Avenue in Sacramento.

Six citations were also issued Solano County, while Stanislaus saw two businesses cited.

More businesses were contacted this past weekend, but ABC did not have the numbers yet.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that bars will have to stop all operations as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to rise. Indoor dining at all restaurants is also being ordered to cease.

Restaurants can still stay open for takeout.