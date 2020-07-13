Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California drivers over the age of 70 whose licenses are expiring have been given a one-year extension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The automatic extension applies to drivers whose license was due to expire between March 1 and Dec. 31 this year.
Senior drivers, who in California need to visit a DMV field office to renew their license, had previously been given an extension earlier in the year as the coronavirus crisis forced DMV offices to temporarily close.
DMV offices have since been reopened, but the agency has been trying to help Californians avoid the need for a visit amid the pandemic.