SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With California leaders seeing a concerning increase in coronavirus hospitalizations, the state has hit the “dimmer switch” on reopening.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a big step back and ordered the closure of bars, indoor dining, and other activities across the state.

#BREAKING In 30 counties on California's watch-list (attached), these businesses must close INDOOR operations: fitness centers, offices for non-critical sectors, worship services, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, malls. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/SlV6sHNmGn — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 13, 2020

At the same time, Newsom also noted that 29 counties were now on the state’s coronavirus watch list. Counties are being placed on that list as their COVID-19 infection rate exceeds a certain level, among other factors.

For those 29 counties, more sectors are being ordered to close again, including indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.

Bars and indoor dining were already ordered to close in those counties on the watch list.

RELATED: Bars, Indoor Dining Across California Ordered To Close

Alameda, Placer, Sutter and Yuba counties were added to the watch list over the weekend. About 80 percent of Californian’s population is represented in the list.

The counties on the watch list, as of Monday, are as follow: Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Yolo, Yuba and Ventura.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article said 30 counties were affected by the closures. The state has now updated its list, removing Kern County, so only 29 are affected.