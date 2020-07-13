SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement Monday that salons and hairdressers in 30 of the state’s counties must shut down over COVID-19 concerns has prompted a flurry of online activity from people trying to get a last-minute haircut.

Just a few hours after the announcement was made, a check of Great Clips’ website showed wait times in the Sacramento area soaring over the standard 20-minute wait — maybe what you’d typically find on a Saturday morning — to a whopping 180+ minutes.

The good news is that despite the lengthy waits, many of the locations are currently still accepting check-ins.

The closures come as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that 30 counties’ COVID-19 infection rate exceeded a certain level. In those counties, fitness centers, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, and malls are also being closed.

Bars and indoor dining were already ordered to close in those counties on the watch list.

The counties on the watch list are Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Yolo, Yuba, and Ventura.