ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Weeks of warnings end with shutdowns across the board. Now no matter where you live, bars are ordered to close and indoor dining has been stopped.

The closures go even further for counties already on the watchlist. In Roseville, the malls are a big deal. What’s open and what’s not can depend on what side of the street you’re on. Salons are shut down and there can be no indoor shopping at the Galleria. The mall has had a curbside pick up program in place for a while and now that will be the only option.

“It’s frustrating. Obviously it’s frustrating. Humans are made to interact and be with people,” said Lynne Schmitt, a shopper.

At the Fountains, across the street from the Galleria, many shops can stay open because the facility is outdoors.

Restaurants must stop indoor dining, but that’s nothing new there. The mall’s outdoor set up already provided something COVID made very valuable: patio space.

“With all the other malls and indoor places closing we see more traffic here at the Fountains. People walking around, coming to the restaurants,” said Colin Westmoreland, Assistant General Manager at Zocalo.

Employees at Zocalo have managed to stay busy amid this pandemic, taking advantage of every inch of outdoor space they have.

“We actually got permitted to extend our patio out. So we do have expansion of our patios still in regards to the six feet. We give all our tables a time limit right now,” Westmoreland said.

Businesses that have been forced to close are allowed to do outdoor operations, like curbside pick up. All except the hair and nail salons. Even if they wanted to do haircuts and other services outside, state licensing authorities say they can’t for health and cleanliness reasons.

Many businesses at the fountains are fielding hundreds of calls from confused customers who no longer have appointments.

Placer County was already on the watch list before this new round of closures was implemented. The governor also said Monday that Placer County’s ICU capacity is shrinking, down to less than 20 percent.