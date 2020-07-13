Sacramento Kings Player Richaun Holmes In Quarantine After Leaving NBA Bubble For Food DeliverySacramento's Richaun Holmes revealed Monday that he "briefly and accidentally" crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery. Under the NBA's rules of the restart, he now has to spend 10 days in quarantine.

WNBA Season Opens July 25 With Weekend Dedicated To Black Lives Matter MovementThe league's opening weekend will see players using their voices and uniforms to raise awareness and seek justice for women and girls who have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence.

'Shorter Races, More Exciting Formats, Bring To Life Driver Personalities': CBS To Air Superstar Racing Experience In 2021A brand-new racing series is coming to CBS in the summer of 2021 brought to you by a group that includes NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

Buster Posey Opts Out Of Playing For SF Giants In Coronavirus-Shortened 2020 SeasonBuster Posey of the San Francisco Giants announced he plans to opt out of playing in the upcoming 2020 baseball season, which has been shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.