MADERA COUNTY (CBS13) — A search and rescue team is looking for a 54-year-old woman who mysteriously vanished on a solo camping trip at the Sierra National Forest.

The family of Sandra Johnsen Hughes say they haven’t heard from her since late June.

Deputies discovered her car last week near a campground. It appeared to have struck a tree.

Hughes was apparently spotted by hikers on the Fourth of July weekend. They reported seeing her walking barefoot with a bruise on her face.

Deputies and volunteers from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the Kern County Sheriff, Tulare County Sheriff, Fresno County Sheriff, Cal OES and the California Air National Guard have all been helping in the search for Hughes. So far, however, they have come up empty.

On Sunday, despite also helping in the response a 100-plus acre wildfire near Kerckoff Lake, the sheriff’s office said their search for Hughes continued.

Anyone who sees Hughes is urged to contact authorities immediately.