Filed Under:Applegate, Placer County

APPLEGATE (CBS13) — Crews are cleaning up after a sewer line break in Placer County on Tuesday morning.

The scene is off Applegate Road. According to county officials, the break was reported around 6 a.m. Crews responded within 15 minutes.

With the help of the Placer County Sheriff, Placer Hills Fire, county environmental health and public health crews, the leak was sealed.

Service to upstream users was cut for a short time but has since been restored.

Exactly what caused the leak is unclear at this point.

Crews will be out at the scene through the late morning continuing repairs.

