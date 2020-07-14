SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a 209-acre vegetation fire on Excelsior Road near Dierks Road in Vineyard.

Firefighters say the fire is burned toward the east from the west and no structures were in the path of the fire.

Metro Fire expected the fire to be held within Excelsior Road, Laguna Road, Dierks Road, and agricultural land off of Eagles Nest. They estimated the fire will grow to approximately 125 acres, based on current weather conditions. By 6:13 p.m., Metro Fire said the final acreage was 209 acres.

Just before 6 p.m., firefighters said the forward progress of the fire had stopped. Crews will remain on the scene for a few hours to mop up and make sure the fire is contained.