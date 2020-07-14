MODESTO(CBS13) — The ever-changing rules coming down from the governor are leaving many small business owners in Modesto stressed.

Hank Olson says the first round of closures was hard. This second wave, he says, is frustrating. He owns Food Fix and has not even been in business a year, but is forced to change his operations yet again. Chairs are on top of the tables inside his restaurant, to-go boxes are stacked, and dining is only allowed outside.

“It’s been crazy, every time the law changes then you have to change your whole game plan on like you know what you’re doing, you got to change your menu, you have to change your staff, you got to change everything,” Olson said.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom ordered bars, indoor dining, wineries, movie theaters, and several other businesses to close due to the increase in coronavirus hospitalizations across the state. In Stanislaus County, as well as 28 other counties that have been on the state’s watchlist for at least three days, the following activities are being ordered to close their indoor operations: fitness centers, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.

Cameron Robinson owns a small business inside Sam and Dave’s Market.

“You have a lot of lockdowns destroying a lot of businesses, mine personally,” he said.

But the hardship of back and forth reopening and closures is hitting Josh Hughes harder than he expected.

“It’s kind of like a double blow on us,” Hughes said.

He owns Emerald Tattoo and during the first closure decided to open back up ahead of getting permission in order to make ends meet. Now barely catching up on bills, he says this second punch is the last straw for him and is now planning to move out of state in order to work.

“I don’t plan on continuing to do business in California long term,” he said.