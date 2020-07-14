SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Harrison Barnes has become the latest Sacramento Kings player to test positive for coronavirus.

Barnes revealed on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team left for the “NBA bubble” in Orlando, Florida last week. He says he’s been asymptomatic, but remains quarantined.

A total of four Kings players, including Barnes, have now tested positive for coronavirus. Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker already cleared the NBA’s protocol and have joint the team in Orlando, while Alex Len has also tested positive.

Sacramento’s practice facility had gone into lockdown earlier in July after a member of the Kings’ traveling party tested positive for coronavirus.

Another Kings player, Richaun Holmes, announced on Monday that he has been placed in quarantine after he violated the bubble rules to pick up a food delivery order.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook also announced on Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus before his team left for Orlando.