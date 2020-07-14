NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run at West El Camino and Northgate Blvd. Sunday.
Police say the vehicle hit a pedestrian and drove off. The pedestrian, a male adult who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the vehicle is a dark-colored 2006-2013 Chevy Impala with damage to the driver’s side windshield, hood, and front end.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoPoliceDepartment/photos/pcb.10157105013322397/10157105013177397/?type=3&__tn__=HH-R&eid=ARBKZKzzQMwpYIBxfLF_S9M-on6rxY4tqRiv84qxfejhomLWhj6ippTX3eplTjIVONoakio73U4PjXVU&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARAC2AP6xQrn1RqA__p0pw0h9TqwNi1Gdfe_IpDrq_Tq2JXNtXEQy_o4PqyPPUrabr70SlNdzufxDb_u4dDxBxg68DEBZZJ7pMI6K3hryx3yoG1KAQcmO2nW8fk4m0tuUcOAMQUfVB4wPE9VLKfZmRBbs20Ol26xA7oRkLO_eSJJulAR-ZwI6cAmwEskob8-6FRVCcG-Krq4OvATXuR-ENKzWdyyyGMhIjCbqMTR61H_gEBWaoSz4QFQ25ZSy_Sp8DRfLN6Fa3a7FrVnGQWFrQBqJq-4k-c1DF3v37rms01_y1xF3dDoXcQMunSS30xe-6TdLw1vZhcRCDn__gD4