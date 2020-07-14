Police Looking For Suspect Vehicle Connected To Fatal Hit-And-Run In North SacramentoSacramento police are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run at West El Camino and Northgate Blvd. Sunday.

Coronavirus Unemployment: Reopening Claims Amid 2nd Shutdown, Some Still Waiting For Benefits From 1st ShutdownWe’re 18 weeks into the pandemic and many who are still waiting for their unemployment from the first round of closures now have to re-file as their industries close again.

California Narrows Testing Priority As Virus Cases SurgeWith coronavirus cases rising fast, California overhauled its guidelines Tuesday for who can be tested, prioritizing people who are hospitalized with symptoms, those in close contact with infected people or when necessary to control an outbreak.

'It's Kind Of Like A Double Blow': Small Businesses In Modesto Adjust To Second ClosureThe ever-changing rules coming down from the governor are leaving many small business owners in Modesto stressed.