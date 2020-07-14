SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The fall semester is less than a month away and school districts across the state are scrambling to come up with back-to-school plans as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

There are so many factors colliding with these back-to-school decisions, leaving districts divided and parents uncertain and exhausted.

Fatigue over distance learning has taken a toll on everyone in the Logan household.

“She might last 10-15 minutes, but then it’s like you’re not the teacher mom I don’t want to listen to you,” parent Krystina Logan said.

Back in March, Logan transformed her home into a makeshift classroom for her four children and admits the idea of round two feels overwhelming.

“People joke that I’m supermom but there’s certain things that are outside of my ability,” she said.

With Los Angeles and San Diego districts announcing plans to continue distancing-learning only models next month, the mixed messages continue closures to home.

Placer County schools will have in-person classes starting in Aug., and on Sept. 3, Sacramento City Unified will resume in-person classes as well, but some union officials have voiced safety concerns.

Stockton Unified is adopting a 100% distance learning model next month and Stanislaus County will delay in-person learning for the first two weeks of August. San Joaquin County recommended districts have distancing learning through at least the end of August, while Elk Grove Unified has a hybrid option, offering both in-person and full distance learning.

Lodi Unified decided Tuesday night that students will not return to in-person classes for the beginning of the school year.

The district voted to do only distance learning for at least the first quarter of the school year.

Over in Sacramento County, Natomas Unified voted Tuesday to delay the start of the school year by two weeks, allowing more time for preparation.

In Orange County, parents and teachers protested the school board’s recommendation to allow schools to reopen with in-person instruction in the fall — no masks or social distancing required.

This back-to-school scramble is leaving parents out of sorts as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge across the state. The state has issued guidance for how schools can safely reopen, but Gov. Newsom says a statewide approach does not work for California because each district is unique. However, on Monday, he said more guidance is coming soon.