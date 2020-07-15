SAN QUENTIN (CBS13) — Another inmate on death row at San Quentin has died from coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, condemned inmate Jeffrey Hawkins, 64, died Wednesday at an outside hospital. His exact cause of death has not been determined but officials say he appeared to die from complications related to coronavirus.

Hawkins came to San Quentin from Sacramento County in 1990 for two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder.

CBS SF reported that the six inmates on San Quentin’s Death Row who have died because of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections have all been identified by CDCR, while inmates from the general population who have died have not.

READ: Another California Death Row Inmate Dies From Apparent Coronavirus Complications

According to the CDCR’s coronavirus tracker, there are 1,215 people at San Quentin with active infections, with 507 new infections within the last 14 days. At least 36 infected inmates have been released and 776 inmates have recovered from being infected with the virus.

Overall in the California prison system, there are 6,571 reported coronavirus cases — 1,160 in the last two weeks —and 37 deaths.