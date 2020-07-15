SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several districts adopted a full distance learning policy heading into the school year Wednesday. It’s now the norm for many families who understand but are frustrated with finding ways to make it all work.

The halls of many schools across our area will stay empty as school districts opt for distance learning amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“But you know what? It’s better to have her healthy, everybody else healthy than to be out in a position where you don’t know if they are going to bring it home or spread it to each other,” said Thai Davis.

Thai Davis has a granddaughter going into sixth grade. She agrees with the decision for health and safety purposes but questions how much longer it can go on due to the strain on family members.

READ: All Sacramento County Districts Directed To Continue Distance Learning For Start Of New School Year

Linda O’Dell has had to step in more to help with her granddaughter.

“I am hoping they postpone the school year back it out to September. Because she is having a terrible time, she does not learn well on Zoom. She is only seven,” said Linda O’ Dell.

She gives distance learning a failing grade and worries children will fall behind.

“So for the younger kids, they need to interact more with the teachers. So a lot of parents are having trouble tutoring their own kids. They just don’t respond. My son even got her a tutor through the summer,” said O’Dell said.

For Molly Blum, education at home comes more naturally because she is a substitute teacher. Their family decided to pull all their children out of Elk Grove schools.

“The constant change for the kids, it’s better for them to be at home and have us all together and be able to participate in extracurricular, to have that contact with their friends and so forth,” said Blum.

The trade-off is now she cannot bring home a paycheck. Families are finding ways to persevere amidst a pandemic that is projected to be a problem for months to come.