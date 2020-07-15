  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Coronavirus Testing

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rite Aid has partnered with Project Baseline by Verily to offer coronavirus testing at some of its locations.

The self-swapping COVID-19 tests will be available by appointment at some Rite Aid locations, including in Ceres, Elk Grove, Rio Linda, Sacramento, Stockton, Tracy, Turlock, and Woodland.

To sign up for an appointment, you must first fill out a questionnaire on the Project Baseline website. If you are eligible for a free test, you will be directed to the closest location, which may be a Rite Aid store.

The Rite Aid testing sites will be in the parking lots and tests will be self-administered. You can learn more here.

Comments

Leave a Reply