ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Investigators are asking for help in finding a pickup truck driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in Roseville on Wednesday morning.
Roseville police say the pickup crash into a sedan while making a turn along Foothills Boulevard, just south of Pleasant Grove Boulevard, around 8 a.m. Police didn’t report any injuries.
The truck appears to be a mid-2000s Ford F-150 Supercab with an 8-inch bed.
Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone who recognizes the driver is urged to contact Roseville police at (916) 774-5000.