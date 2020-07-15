Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers in Stockton fatally shot a suspect who allegedly tried to run them over.
Stockton police say, just after noon on Wednesday, officers looking for a wanted homicide suspect spotted him in a car along the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. The suspect then drove at the officers while they approached, police say.
The officers then opened fire and shot the suspect. He was stopped medics soon took him to the hospital.
No officers were hurt in the incident, police say.
Police said the suspect, a 39-year-old man, died from his injuries Wednesday evening.
A County-Wide Critical Incident Investigation has been started in regard to this incident.