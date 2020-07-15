Another San Quentin Inmate Dies From COVID-19 Complications, CDCR SaysAnother inmate on death row at San Quentin has died from coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

All Sacramento County Districts Directed To Continue Distance Learning For Start Of New School YearStudents in Sacramento County schools won’t be going back into the classroom come fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stockton Officers Shoot Suspect Who Allegedly Tried To Run Them OverOfficers in Stockton shot have shot a suspect who allegedly tried to run them over.

California Schools Chief Says Some Districts Can Open SafelyCalifornia's education chief on Wednesday applauded the state's two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, for this week's decision not to reopen classrooms this fall amid rising coronavirus cases but said the same rules need not apply in counties with low rates of infection.