WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There will be some baseball activities at Sutter Health Park this season, despite MiLB canceling the season.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Sacramento River Cats’ home park will play host to the San Francisco Giants’ “taxi squad.”
This means about 20-25 players will start working out in Sacramento. More players could possibly be added as San Francisco starts to trim down its final roster.
MLB is planning to start a shortened season on July 23. Players started reporting for training on July 1.
The Giants are slated to take on the Dodgers for one of the two games on that delayed Opening Day.